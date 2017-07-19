Kanye West has sent a pair of Yeezys to an inspirational fan who has been making amazing process after being told he would never be able to walk again.
Kanye West has sent a pair of Yeezys to an inspirational fan.
The 'Only One' hitmaker was inspired by Tyler Wesley's story after the young man was told he would never walk again when he suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident five years ago.
After breaking a vertebrae in his neck, Tyler was told he wouldn't be able to use his legs again as he was paralysed from the shoulders down. However, with sheer determination, Tyler has started to get back on his feet and shares progress videos of him taking small steps or kicking a football.
Alongside a pair of white Yeezy Boosts 350, Kanye wrote in a note: ''Tyler, you are an inspiration. You show the world anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey. Kanye West.''
And captioning the picture he uploaded to his Instagram account, Tyler wrote: ''Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom ''Cream White'' Yeezy Boost 350 V2 (sic)''
It is not the only time Kanye has handed out his shoes to help others.
In 2015, his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he shares North, four, and Saint, 19 months - offered to give the Soles4Souls charity 1000 pairs of shoes.
She said at the time: ''I heard the cutest story of a girl who is trying to find 1,000 pairs of shoes to donate to this charity [Soles4Souls]! They helped her during Hurricane Katrina.
''I think I know the designer of Shoe of the Year Award! Kanye and I would love to donate those 1000 shoes to [Soles4Souls]. You reached your goal, so proud of you!!! (sic)''
