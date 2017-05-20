Kanye West has reportedly retreated to Wyoming to find his ''creative groove''.

The rapper and fashion designer has left Los Angeles to spend some time in the western US state in order to focus on his work.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''He's far from any noise. He's far from Hollywood and is very isolated right now. He wants to get back into his creative groove.''

Another source added: ''He likes to work in remote places and be in the middle of nowhere as much as he can be.

''That's his pattern. It's what he ¬always does. He goes away. He's done Hawaii, Mexico, Paris, Malibu . . . It's what he's always done. He's not in some 'struggle' to find his creative voice. Any creative endeavour he's done, there's a start to the process and he wants to figure out what he talks about. It's a creative journey every time and he starts from scratch.''

And Pusha T, who is president of Kanye's GOOD Music label, has been visiting the rapper to give him advice.

An insider explained: ''Pusha T has been visiting. He inspires Kanye to write. Kanye's trying to find his creative voice again, and he has people there to help him get, and stay, on track. He's still a little off and is trying to get himself back.''