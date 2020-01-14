Kanye West had an inspirational text message he sent his wife Kim Kardashian West turned into a cartier necklace for her.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has admitted the 42-year-old rapper is ''always the most thoughtful'' when it comes to giving gifts but even she was blowing away when he presented her with the vintage custom-made piece of jewellery.
Taking to her Instagram account, the 39-year-old reality TV star uploaded a photograph of herself wearing the gold necklace and wrote: ''If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gift (sic)''.
The brunette beauty also uploaded a screenshot of the message in question, which said: ''This is your life. Married with four kids, Get people out of jail, Cover of Vogue, Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.''
Meanwhile, Kim recently said she doesn't always ''understand'' the 'Bound 2' rapper - with whom she has four children; North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, eight months - but she feels it is important to focus on how to ''grow'' from that.
She said recently: ''The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun.
''And it's OK to not understand each other. It's OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time. It's just about figuring out how do we grow from that, or what's the lesson from that, and giving each other space and time to figure that out.
''You should see what he's working on now. He's fascinated with buildings and homes. He wants to do low-income housing and have the design be elevated: simple and cool and affordable. He really supports [the American artist] James Turrell and they're working on stuff together that will be exciting. He's building the community.''
