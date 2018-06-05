Kanye West was still working on his song 'Ghost Town' hours before he released the album 'Ye' last week.
Kanye West finished his song 'Ghost Town' that day it was released.
The 40-year-old rapper dropped his seven-track album 'Ye' last week but 070 Shake - who contributed to the lyrics on the song - has revealed that he was still busy putting the finishing touches on the track just hours before the listening session in Wyoming.
The 21-year-old singer told Billboard.com: ''I did the recording in Wyoming. We finished that song the same day it came out. I had done a reference for it, and then I guess he forgot about it. We put that reference on another song, then Kanye did his own reference for that 'free' concept. At the end we were talking and asking, 'Is this the one right here?' And I kind of mentioned 'Ghost Town' and said maybe we could use something from that. He listened to the reference again, and said, 'Oh yeah, this is the one.' So 'Ghost Town' almost didn't make it.''
But it wasn't just 'Ghost Town' that almost didn't make it, as the 'Bound 2' hitmaker has admitted he scrapped the whole album after he realised his outspoken lyrics may offend people because of the uproar he caused when he declared in an interview with TMZ last month that slavery was a ''choice'' for black people.
He said: ''I completely re-did the album after TMZ. We just sat there and really honed in on the words because now it's all headlines, it's like every bar can be used, there's even bars we had about that... I took a bar off the album. It was just too sensitive. It was about that topic. And I just let go. 'I'm gonna just chill right now, let's just keep making some music.' You know, I feel like, as a son, and as a family member of the world ... that's the reason why the world won't let me go because I'm just a family member. They might disagree with me, but I'm family. I've been here for 15 years, 18 years, and you know, I feel like the best thing I could do is sit there, and go in that studio, and keep chopping that thing that only I know how to do and only me and my crew know how to do.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...