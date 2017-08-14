Controversial rap star Kanye West feels Jay-Z and Beyonce have never fully ''accepted'' his wife, Kim Kardashian West - an insider has claimed.
The 'Famous' hitmaker and Jay, 47, have gone through a high-profile falling out over recent months and Kanye apparently remains unhappy with how Jay and Beyonce have behaved towards his wife.
A source said: ''They've put on a show of being friendly, but it's always been pretty hollow and inauthentic, and Kanye finds that unacceptable.
''He's sick of Jay looking down on him and treating him like he's not an equal.''
Kanye, 40, also feels frustrated that Jay ''didn't reach out'' when his twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born in June.
However, he believes the onus is now on Jay to begin the process of rebuilding their personal and professional relationship.
The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''As far as he's concerned it's Jay that should be the one trying to make amends.''
By contrast, it was reported last month that Jay is focused on his family's welfare rather than building bridges with Kanye.
The New York-born rap star isn't allowing Kanye's decision to quit his streaming service Tidal to distract him from his responsibilities as a parent.
A source explained: ''Jay-Z has all his attention on being a father, being a husband, and watching the success of his new album flourish.
''All Kanye is to him right now is like dealing with a pesky fly that flies into your food. It's flying around and you just want to get away from it and enjoy your meal.''
Jay released his long-awaited '4:44' album on June 30 and he addresses their strained relationship on the track 'Kill Jay Z'.
But an insider insisted: ''Jay will avoid all nonsense that Kanye often brings, and will not listing to his whining. Jay has more important things to worry about.''
