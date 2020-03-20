Kanye West has supported two local charities to help provide meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kanye West has donated to local charities to provide meals to those in need.
The 42-year-old rapper has generously supported two organisations in both his hometown of Chicago and Los Angeles, where he currently lives, to aid people who are struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Josephine Wade - who runs We Women Empowered in Chicago - told Access Hollywood: ''Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighbourhood, I was beyond words.
''And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed.''
The organisation provides a meal delivery service to the elderly in the area of Chicago where Kanye grew up.
The 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker also reportedly donated to The Dream Center Los Angeles, in a bid to help the charity's ''drive-thru'' meal service for those affected by the current crisis.
It's said the organisation is currently feeding 7,000 people a day, but it anticipates this to rise by another 2,000.
Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West has sent a stern message to her fans - particularly those who are ''young and healthy'' - on Instagram, asking them to ''care about the health and safety'' of others by making sure they stay at home and practice social distancing in order to try and stop the spread of the respiratory illness.
Writing in an Instagram Story, Kim explained: ''Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.
''Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. (sic)''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...