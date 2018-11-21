Kanye West will reportedly donate $500,000 towards the California wildfire relief.

The 41-year-old rapper is said to have gone to Adidas and his own Yeezy brand to rise funds to support people who have battled the devastating blaze.

As reported by TMZ, the star's wife Kim Kardashian West will appear on Wednesday's episode (21.11.18) of Ellen DeGeneres' show, and a member of the audience has revealed details of Kanye's generosity.

The source said the superstar couple have had a serious discussion about easing the burden of firefighters, and Kim revealed her man came up with a plan.

The insider noted that during filming for the episode, the reality TV star presented $200,000 cheques to both the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation.

It's said she also gave $100,000 to firefighter Michael Williams and his wife, after he lost his own home but continued to save those of his neighbours.

The news comes days after Kanye revealed he has plans to build a fire-proof community.

And Kim's mum Kris Jenner recently urged her fans to donated to the California Fire Foundations to help those who have been battling the fire.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''We spent yesterday evacuating our homes and I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredibly brave firefighters, servicemen, first responders, volunteers and all of those who are working tirelessly to protect our lives and our homes.

''We are so appreciative of your bravery and everything you're doing for us. I'm praying for everyone's safety. #thankful #gratitude #woolseyfire (sic)''

Kris then asked her followers to show their support for the foundation, which she has already donated to.

She said: ''Please pray for those affected by the fires and to those who are fighting to keep everyone safe! Join me in donating to the CA Fire Foundation to help the firefighters who are working to rescue people and battle the fires. Donate today to @CAFireFound at (sic)''

Kris' daughter Kourtney Kardashian has also donated to the foundation and has encouraged her Twitter followers to do the same.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Thankful for the @CAFirefighters risking their lives and getting people to safety during these horrendous wildfires. Show your support and donate to @CAFireFound at http://cafirefoundation.org #CampFire #HillFire #WoolseyFire (sic)''