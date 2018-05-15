Kanye West has ditched his phone.

The 40-year-old rapper might have made a return to social media last month with a series of controversial tweets about US president Donald Trump, but he won't be making any new posts using his cell phone, as he's opted to ditch the device so that he isn't distracted whilst working on his music.

He tweeted: ''for anyone whose tried to text or call me in the past 2 weeks I got rid of that phone so I could focus on these albums (sic)''

And it seems the decision to put down his phone has worked wonders for the 'Stronger' rapper, as he also shared a 25-second clip of himself working on a piece which is believed to be featuring on his upcoming record.

The decision comes after his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and four-month-old Chicago - was left to attend the Met Gala without him last week, as she revealed he was busy finishing up a whopping five albums.

After Kanye shared a picture of Kim in her stunning gown, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who instead attended the event with her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and her mom, Kris Jenner - tweeted: ''Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up 5 albums (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kanye has made a spectacular return to the spotlight as of late following a breakdown last year and he recently revealed he uses the ''world'' as his therapist.

He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''