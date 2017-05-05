Kanye West has mysteriously deleted his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The controversial rapper surprised his fans on Friday (05.05.17) when he mysteriously deactivated both his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts, giving no reason for his actions.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that although Kanye, 39, and his wife Kim Kardashian West, 36. had some ups and downs last year, their marriage is currently ''in a great place''.
A source told PEOPLE: ''Kanye couldn't stop talking about his wife recently, calling her the sweetest thing.
''Kim and Kanye are in a great place. They are just so happy. He's doing really great.''
Another insider added that things had been tough after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and Kanye was admitted to hospital suffering from exhaustion but the pair have been working hard to get their relationship back on track.
The source said: ''They went through a really rough time there for a while. It was really touch and go. She was dealing with the robbery and all that came after, and she felt like he wasn't there for her. He was going through his issues around the holidays, and he felt like she wasn't prioritising him.
''Things were just awful between the two of them, but also with both of them separately. It was like for the first time, they just weren't happy. I don't think they were happy separately, and I know they weren't happy together.
''Kim kept saying, 'If we can get through this, we'll be stronger than ever. They never fell out of love with each other, but it was just one of those times where marriage is hard work, and you have to push through the pain.
''They both had moments where they were like, 'Is this even worth it' But the answer was always, 'Yes, this is worth it.' So they both chose to fight.''
