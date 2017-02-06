Kanye West has erased all mention of Donald Trump from his Twitter page after previously praising the new U.S. President following a face-to-face meeting in December (16).
The Power hitmaker sparked controversy last year (16) after declaring his support for the Republican during one of his Saint Pablo Tour shows, when he confessed he would have cast his ballot for Trump in the November (16) election had he actually exercised his right to vote.
His remarks prompted crowd members to boo Kanye at the show, but undeterred he headed to Trump Tower in New York City to meet with the then-President-elect weeks later to discuss issues affecting minorities in America.
Following a photocall featuring the unlikely duo, the Chicago, Illinois native took to Twitter to explain the reason for the get-together, insisting it was more than just a social visit.
"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," he wrote at the time. "These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."
"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change," he noted.
The tweets remained online until recently, when Kanye decided to delete all references to the Trump meeting.
The rapper has yet to comment on the reason for his Twitter clean-up, but sources tell TMZ.com the father-of-two has been left unimpressed with Trump's actions during his first two weeks in office, during which he has tightened abortion laws, moved forward with his plans to build a wall along the Mexican border to keep illegal immigrants out, and tried to ban all refugees and travellers from seven mostly-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.
His executive order introducing the travel ban has since been put on hold after a federal judge in Washington issued a temporary stay late on Friday (03Feb17). Trump has vowed to overturn the ruling.
