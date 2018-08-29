Kanye West has defended his small fitting Yeezy sandals, claiming he wore them ''the Japanese way''.

The 41-year-old rapper was teased by his wife Kim Kardashian West for his seemingly ill fitted footwear when they attended 2 Chainz's wedding last week, and he has now said the flip-flops - which are from his Yeezy line and cost $150 - were not too small, but were in fact worn in a specific way which is popular in Japan.

The 'Golddigger' rapper posted a photo to his Twitter on Tuesday (28.08.18) in a bid to silence the Internet haters and his 37-year-old wife, showing fans that having smaller flip-flops is actually the correct way to wear them as he accompanied the picture with the caption, ''The Japanese way''.

The photo read: ''The straps should be snug but not too tight between the two toes. Your heal should extend 1-2cm off the back of the wooden sole.''

Kanye's tweet comes after Kim - with whom he has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months - posted a video to her Instagram story in which she zoomed in on her husband's shoes, and laughed at the size-too-small sandals.

She joked:''''The real question is, do those fit?

''That's what everyone wants to know. What size are those?''

The Internet then went into meltdown over Kanye's choice of footwear with one person writing on Twitter: ''#KanyeWest shoes that he wore to 2Chains wedding is exactly what I look like when I borrow my mums slippers to nip out to the garden to get something quickly ... (sic)''

Since the flip-flops appeared on Kanye's feet at 2 Chainz star-studded wedding - where he tied the knot with Kesha Ward, whom he proposed to at the MET Gala in May this year - the Yeezy design has completely sold out.