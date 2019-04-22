Kanye West debuted brand new song 'Water' at Coachella on Sunday (21.04.19).

The 41-year-old rapper gave the festival crowd a taste of what it's like to attend one of his famous Sunday church services at his star-studded set on The Mountain hilltop at the festival in California, which saw the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker backed by his own gospel choir.

Kanye opened with a series of covers and kicked off proceedings with his version of Stevie Wonder's 'Do I Do' into Kool & The Gang's 'Summer Madness' and The Gap Band's 'Outstanding'.

After powering through 25 songs, a mix of covers and renditions of his own hits, Kim Kardashian West's husband surprised fans with the live debut of his new track.

He simply told the crowd: ''It's called 'Water'.''

The set also saw his regular collaborator and fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, come out to rap his verse on 'Ultralight Beam', plus special guests included Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz,Teyana Taylor and DMX.

Kim was joined by family members, including her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who all came out to support Kanye and took to centre stage at one point.

And just like the usual service, their daughter North West, five, showed off her adorable dance moves.

Kanye - who also has Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a fourth child on the way via surrogate with the 38-year-old reality star- had announced the festival appearance on a video posted to Kim's Twitter account earlier this month.

He said: ''We'd like to make an announcement that we just booked another show. We will be doing Sunday Service, sunrise at Coachella.

''Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night.''