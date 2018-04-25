Kanye West has reportedly cut ties with Scooter Braun as he plans on breaking away from the ''traditional music business''.
Kanye West has split from his long-time manager Scooter Braun.
The 'Good Life' rapper is believed to have cut ties with the 36-year-old talent agent reportedly in order to ''leave the traditional music business'', however, the decision has not sat well with Scooter who has accused the hip-hop star of being disloyal.
Scooter - who also works for the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande - confirmed on Twitter: ''A man's loyalty is truly tested when he is willing to stand by someone who will never show that same respect.
''Don't show that same love and loyalty waiting for reciprocation .. do it because your integrity demands it. (sic)''
However, sources have told Billboard that ''the two men's companies will continue to work together'' on other projects.
Kanye is reportedly also planning on having his whole Yeezy brand - which includes the multi-million-selling fashion and lifestyle range - ''in-house''.
According to The Blast, Kanye is said to have asked Scooter to work with him exclusively, however, he turned the offer down because he is committed to his roster of artists.
It's a busy time for Kanye as he's just revealed he's ''hand-producing'' five albums, including his own record, a collaborative Kid Cudi LP as new do Kids See Ghosts and rapper Nas' next effort, which are all set for release in June.
The departure of Scooter comes after Kanye is believed to have parted ways with another long-time manager.
Izvor 'Izzy' Zivkovic - who started working with the rapper on his 2010 album 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' - co-managed the 'All Day' hitmaker Scooter.
Neither, Kanye - who is represented CCA - or a representative for Zivkovic commented on why they'd gone separate ways.
The Split Second Management owner looks after acts including Arcade Fire and Banks.
