'Live Yourself' hitmaker Kanye West could release a version of the track with actual lyrics, as Pusha-T revealed the divisive track does have actual words that weren't included in the final recording.
Kanye West has written lyrics for 'Live Yourself'.
The rapper brought out the divisive track - which features him scat singing - in April, but Pusha-T has now revealed the star did write full verses for the song which didn't make it onto the version that was released earlier this year.
He told 'The Breakfast Club': ''The 'Lift Yourself' beat is so fire, and I think that shows his level of confidence and arrogance...
''Listen, it's a real single that even has real other lyrics to it, so on and so forth, and he's like 'Yo, nah, I'mma show you. You know what? I'mma throw this out and show them what I think of all that. It's nothing.' ''
Kanye has produced the star's new album 'Daytona', and the record sparked controversy for using a photograph of the late star's bathroom full of drug paraphernalia as the artwork.
The 40-year-old star paid $85,000 for the shocking image - which was secretly taken by Whitney's sister-in-law Tina Brown in 2006 but Whitney's family are not happy.
Damon Elliott, whose mother is Dionne Warwick, said he only heard about the planned use of the image when his daughter told him.
He explained to PEOPLE: ''She was frantic. She sent me this picture from the album cover and I immediately got sick to my stomach because it took me right back to six years ago.
''I was actually in shock because I'm in the music business.
''I've watched the train wreck happening, but I didn't think he'd go this far in invading someone's family privacy.
''To do something for a publicity stunt to sell records, it's absolutely disgusting. It hurt my family and my daughter. It's petty. It's tacky.''
