Kanye West has ''called out'' to Bob Dylan on social media and said they should ''get together'', sparking speculation of a potential collaboration.
The 41-year-old rapper posted an open invite to the legendary singer songwriter as he appeared to suggest he wants to work on some music with the 'Don't Think Twice It's All Right' star.
Taking to social media, Kanye simply tweeted: ''Calling out to Bob Dylan... Let's get together''
Dylan doesn't have an official Twitter account himself, so it remains to be seen if he will be aware of Kanye reaching out.
The star is no stranger to working with music icons from other genres, having previously teamed up with Sir Paul McCartney and Rihanna on hit single 'FourFiveSeconds' three years ago.
However, former Blur frontman Damon Albarn previously made his feelings known about the collaboration as he branded it ''abusive''.
He said: ''Do not get me started on Kanye West, Kanye West trapped Paul McCartney. It's rude, it's not good.
''I have a problem with this abusive collaboration: we're talking about Paul McCartney, anyway! Kanye West thinks only about Kanye West, uses a name to make headlines, to say 'McCartney is in my song', and puts McCartney in the video, but not in the song itself ...
''Before he decided to work with Kanye West, I sent a text message to McCartney saying, 'beware', but he ignored it, he does what he wants, it's Paul McCartney. Kanye West is one of those people who feed on other people.''
Macca has since responded to Damon's rant, and insited he doesn't take advice from people when it comes to getting enjoyment from its art.
He previously explained: ''I love the respect someone like Damon is attributing to me, but I'm not that fussed. If I want to go somewhere else from where I normally go or where I'm expected to go, I'll go. And if I enjoy it, that's enough for me.
''The great thing is, all sorts of hysterical things come out of it. I mean, there's a lot of people think Kanye discovered me. And that's not a joke.''
