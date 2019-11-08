Kanye West has boasted his label Yeezy is ''the Apple of apparel''.

The 42-year-old rapper launched the brand, originally a collaboration with Nike and now a partnership with Adidas, in 2009 and it has got more and more popular with his sneakers being one of the most in-demand sportswear items.

Kanye believes what sets his brand is apart from other labels is that he doesn't follow the typical cycles of the fashion industry and it comparable in its success as a company to the tech giant, which was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

Speaking at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, Kayne said: ''We don't put a timeline on things. The idea of competition that's out there helps present a timeline. It makes things be better. Forces as creatives to bring things to market because Yeezy is the Apple of apparel. There hasn't been an Apple of apparel - there hasn't been that thing.''

Since the launch of his first shoe line, the 'God Is' hitmaker has released a women's and children's clothing line and is set to release his latest Yeezy sneaker collection in December.

Kanye has claimed the next pair of shoes will be made partly out of algae as his company is aiming to be more environmentally friendly and ''responsible''.

He revealed: ''So dyeing is one of the main things that's impacting the planet in the fashion industry so just being responsible from A to Z.

''Our goal within the next two years is to bring the manufacturing back to America, South America, and North America and bring it back stateside and also present jobs for people back here.

The father-of-four - who has North, six, Saint, three, 22-month-old Chicago, one, and six-month-old Psalm, with his wife Kim Kardashian West, 39 - still plans to move the company's headquarters to his new ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

Kanye added: ''We have 4,000 acre ranch and a couple of other properties out there. We're going to be farming and going seed to sow and have our own cotton, hydroponic farm, hemp farm, and wheat farm ... and getting into how we can have last impact with the dyes because our colours are a big signature of the brand.''