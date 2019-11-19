Kanye West has bought another ranch in Wyoming for $14.5 million.
The 42-year-old rapper has splashed out $14.5 million on the Bighorn Mountain Ranch, which spans across 6,713 acres, just outside the town of Greybull, according to TMZ.com.
His purchase comes just two months after he snapped up Monster Lake Ranch.
However, his wife Kim Kardashian West isn't keen on the ''simple housing'' and, although she enjoys visiting it for a vacation, she doesn't want to live there permanently right now.
A source said recently: ''Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place. It's very quiet and private. Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing. The ranch only has simple housing. It's mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn't a fan of the cabins. There are many things that need to happen before she and the kids can spend more time there. Kim has a whole list of things. They would need to build a house so everyone can be comfortable. And now, when everyone knows Kanye bought the ranch, there needs to be an elaborate security system put in.''
However, the 39-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star can see herself living there within the next 10 years with her husband and their children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, six months.
When asked by Kanye where she wants to be in 10 years time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.''
Kim is currently studying to become a lawyer, and kickstarted an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.
