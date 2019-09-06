Kanye West has bought a $14 million Wyoming ranch.

The 42-year-old rapper and his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian West have purchased a sprawling property outside Cody, Wyoming called Monster Lake Ranch, TMZ reports.

The ranch has ''eight lodging units, two fresh water lakes, a restaurant and event and meeting facilities''.

It is not clear if Kanye bought the entire ranch or just a portion of it but the website reports that Kanye did not pay full price.

The purchase comes after Kim recently revealed her plan for the next decade includes officially becoming a lawyer, and moving to a ranch in the western state with her husband and their children, North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, three months.

When asked by Kanye for Vogue Arabia where she wants to be in 10 years time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and kickstarted an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Kanye previously recorded his 'Ye' album in Wyoming and also had the listening party for the record in the same place.

And 070 Shake - who contributed to the lyrics on 'Ghost Town' - revealed that he was still busy putting the finishing touches on the track just hours before the listening session in Wyoming.

The singer said: ''I did the recording in Wyoming. We finished that song the same day it came out. I had done a reference for it, and then I guess he forgot about it. We put that reference on another song, then Kanye did his own reference for that 'free' concept. At the end we were talking and asking, 'Is this the one right here?' And I kind of mentioned 'Ghost Town' and said maybe we could use something from that. He listened to the reference again, and said, 'Oh yeah, this is the one.' So 'Ghost Town' almost didn't make it.''