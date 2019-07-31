Kanye West has started building homes for the future.

The 'Bound 2' rapper's architectural vision is starting to appear on the Calabasas hills as construction begins on the prototypes.

TMZ reports that Kanye is keen to create a housing community, which will be made up of dome-like structures that stand around 50 feet high.

A source said the construction is in the ''early state'' and the team working on the project with Kanye have been researching houses ''from every period of man's existence on earth''.

Meanwhile, Kanye previously revealed he believes his late mother Donda is still ''guiding'' him and he's convinced she's still supporting him through the highs and lows of life in spirit.

He said: ''You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us ... This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys.''

Kanye will do anything to help him feel closer to his mother, so much so that he even toyed with the idea of moving to back to his native Chicago to feel connected to her.

However, his wife Kim, 38, doesn't think they need to up sticks and move to Illinois because she's convinced Donda and her father Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, are watching over them in Los Angeles in the shape of two black birds.

She said recently: ''Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.''