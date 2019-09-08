Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to Chicago and was joined by Chance the Rapper.
Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to Chicago.
The 'Bound 2' rapper was joined by Chance the Rapper as he preached to the masses at an event held at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.
Kanye and Chance both performed on the stage there and it was a more intimate affair as the stage was a lot closer to ground level than regular ones.
Meanwhile, Kanye previously revealed he wanted to feel closer to his mother, so much so that he even toyed with the idea of moving to back to his native Chicago to feel connected to her.
However, his wife Kim Kardashian West, doesn't think they need to up sticks and move to Illinois because she's convinced Donda and her father Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, are watching over them in Los Angeles in the shape of two black birds.
She said recently: ''Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.''
And Kanye believes his late mother is still ''guiding'' him.
He said: ''You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us ... This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys.''
