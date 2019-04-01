Kanye West will be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The 'I Love It' hitmaker will be bringing his Sunday church service to the music festival on April 21 after previously backing out of a headline shot at the iconic show following a disagreement over his staging wishes.

In a video posted to his wife Kim Kardashian West's Twitter account, he said: ''We'd like to make an announcement that we just booked another show. We will be doing Sunday Service, sunrise at Coachella.

Whilst Kanye also added: ''Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night.''

It comes after it was claimed Kanye pulled out of headlining Coachella because organisers wouldn't let him perform in a custom-built dome.

He reportedly asked the event's co-founder Paul Tollett to construct a giant building, designed by his collaborator John McGuire, in the middle of the site at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California, just two days before his slot was to be confirmed to the public but had his plans turned down.

Sources told Billboard that Coachella's parent company Goldenvoice explained to the 41-year-old rapper that it would be impossible to build the dome in just four months and would require the entire festival site to be rearranged, including having a large section of toilets removed. But the insider said Kanye was ''irritated'' by the phone call and proclaimed himself to be an ''artist with a creative vision who shouldn't be spending his time talking about port-a-potties'' before declaring it Goldenvoice's responsibility to deal with the issue and hanging up the phone.