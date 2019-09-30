Kanye West borrows from ''religious texts'' for the lyrics on his long-awaited album 'Jesus Is King'.

The 42-year-old rapper has been hosting a Sunday Service, which features a gospel choir and other musical performances, since January, and his much-delayed ninth studio album continues to document his Christian beliefs and also sees him address the state of the world and society's obsessions with social media.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the track 'Water' sees Kanye - who has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with reality star Kim Kardashian West - claim that humans are made up of 90 per cent water, 30 per cent less than scientists believe.

Whilst on 'Closed On Sunday', he asks people to ''put the 'gram away'', despite his wife using the app as an income.

On 'LA Monster', the hip-hop superstar hits out at Los Angeles - where he lives a life of luxury with his family - for ''lettin' Satan run they streets (sic)''

He raps: ''It's the ugliest nightmare born from the prettiest dreams; millions of people trying to get on the scene; and everyone selling their souls, everyone saying they woke, but they sleepwalking, dead, eyes closed.''

Elsewhere, 'Hands On' appears to be Kanye asking for another chance after he previously controversially suggested slavery was a ''choice'' before apologising last May.

He belts out: ''Thirteenth amendment, three strikes/ Made a left, when I should've made a right.''

According to the tabloid, Nicki Minaj has been dropped from the song 'New Body', with only Ty Dolla $ign appearing on the track.

Kanye was set to release his new album on Friday (27.09.19), but his wife Kim then revealed that her husband was still working on the final mixes for the project and will release it after listening sessions, which took place in Detroit and Chicago at the weekend.

She wrote in an Instagram story: ''Kanye is doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday. He's dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.''

He is also planning to release an IMAX film in October called 'Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience', which he recently previewed a ''small clip of''.

Kim added: ''I can't wait for you guys to see this @imax film in October.''

Kanye last dropped an album in June 2018 when he released eighth record 'Ye'.

Just three months later, he revealed his next album would be called 'Yandhi' but the release was then postponed indefinitely.

Kim previously admitted she thinks the 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker has been ''saved'' by his Christian beliefs.

She said: ''It started off as something that was really healing for him and it was really small and personal, and it grew and grew, and he really has been saved by Christ and it's like [he's] born again, and dedicates his whole life to the church.

''It's a musical ministry. If pastor friends are in town, they'll come and say a few words. It's travelling to other churches. It's just become this amazing thing.''