Kanye West has been spending quality time with his father Ray West since his was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Kanye West has been bonding with his father since his cancer diagnosis.
The 41-year-old rapper was left devastated last week when he was told his dad Ray West was battling prostate cancer and, although they've become distant in recent years, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker is determined to repair their relationship now.
According to TMZ.com, Kanye has been taking his three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, whom he has with his wife Kim Kardashian West, to see his father in hospital as he has been receiving treatment in Los Angeles.
A source said: ''Ray's been able to spend time with him, Kim and his three grandkids.''
Ray's cancer battle comes roughly 10 years after Kanye sadly lot his mother Donda to coronary artery disease and he admitted back in 2016 that his mental down was triggered by the death of his mum as the 10-year anniversary was fast approaching.
Although he's determined to be there for his father - who divorced his mother Donda when Kanye was still a child - the 41-year-old rapper has been battling his own issues as he admitted recently that he's previously contemplated ending his own life.
Kanye - who has three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - said: ''Oh yeah, I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always an option. Like Louis C.K. said: 'I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options. I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening.' ''
He was also rushed to hospital by his wife Kim recently with a nasty bout of flu.
Taking to his Twitter account, he said: ''I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f***ing cat scan after because it was so bad (sic).''
