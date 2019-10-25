Kanye West has banned his daughter from wearing make-up until she's a teenager.

The 42-year-old rapper doesn't want six-year-old North, whom he has with his wife Kim Kardashian West, smothering her face in cosmetics until she's much older, but the news hasn't gone down well with the little one and she's been kicking up a fuss.

Kim told E! News: ''North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager. It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what's best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realised we didn't really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.''

And it's not just her make-up he's put his foot down on as Kanye has also stopped North from wearing crop tops and skimpy outfits now that he's a born-again Christian.

He explained on Apple Music's Beats 1: ''I was literally out there making [North] try to out dress Rihanna. I don't think North should wear a crop top after I had her wear a slip dress when she was two years old. I think and feel differently now that I am Christian.''

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker would like Kim to lead by example and tone her looks down too.

He said recently: ''The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.

''And I didn't realise that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids.

''A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?''

Kim, 39, and Kanye also have sons Saint, three, and Psalm, five months, and daughter Chicago, 21 months.