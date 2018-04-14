Kanye West has returned to Twitter, almost a year after he deactivated his account, but has yet to post anything on his profile.
The 40-year-old rapper reactivated his account on the micro-blogging website on Friday (13.04.18), appearing on the platform for the first time in almost a year, after he removed his profile back in May last year.
According to DailyMail.com, the 'Heartless' hitmaker was spotted slowly removing tweets from his account on Friday, and as of the time of writing, the only visible tweet on his profile is retweet from CEO Jack Dorsey, which was written at the time of his return to the site.
It read: ''Welcome back @kanyewest! (sic)''
Since the reactivation of his Twitter account, Kanye is yet to post any content on his account himself.
The decision to bring back his account comes after the 'Stronger' rapper made a similar comeback to Instagram two months ago on Valentine's Day (14.02.18), when he shared snaps of various famous couples in a tribute to his own marriage with Kim Kardashian West.
Kanye - who has four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and three-month-old Chicago with his spouse - returned to the platform with a picture of a simple white card with the words ''Happy Valentines Day Babe (sic)'' written in black on the cover.
He then went on a nine-hour posting spree of various famous couples - some of which have since failed - including Barack and Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, David and Victoria Beckham, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, and Johnny Depp and Kate Moss.
However, Kanye's return to Instagram didn't last for long, as the following day he deactivated his account once again and has not been seen on the site since.
At the time of writing, it is not yet known how long Kanye intends to keep his Twitter account active for.
