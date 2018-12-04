Kanye West has publicly apologised for his ''lack of etiquette'' after he was called out on social media for using his phone during Cher's Broadway show.
The 41-year-old star and his wife Kim Kardashian West were in attendance for the official opening of 'The Cher Show' - a musical based on the 'Believe' hitmaker - at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday (03.12.18) but he was publicly blasted for his manners on social media.
Jarrod Spector - who plays Sonny Bono in the production - tweeted: ''Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow!
''If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here. It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.''
Kanye took the criticism in his stride, and praised the show as he apologised for his ''lack of etiquette''.
He replied: ''The dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing 'I got you babe' please pardon my lack of etiquette.
''We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.''
Meanwhile, Kanye's response comes after it was reported that Kim, 38, accepted the private flight the couple - who have kids North, five, Saint, two, and ten-month-old Chicago together - recently took to Japan was ''unnecessary''.
A source shared: ''He feels very inspired and creative at the moment, so she wants to be supportive.
''She is aware of the 747 backlash - it wasn't her idea. And again, she is trying to be supportive of Kanye.''
Although Kim acknowledges that the extravagance was ''unnecessary'', she doesn't have any intention of saying sorry.
In fact, the brunette beauty - who has been married to Kanye since 2014 - ''doesn't expect other people to understand'' their lifestyle.
The source said: ''She realises it's seen as something unnecessary and extravagant, but she isn't making any excuses. They have a different lifestyle and she doesn't expect other people to understand.''
