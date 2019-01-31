Kanye West and Pete Davidson came together to celebrate Kid Cudi's birthday alongside actor Timothée Chalamet at Nobu restaurant on Wednesday night (30.01.19).
The 'Saturday Night Live' star famously made a dig about the 'Bound 2' rapper on the comedy show but the duo seemed to put any bad feelings behind them as they dined out at Nobu with the birthday boy and actor Timothée Chalamet.
The trio ate with Kid Cudi at Nobu restaurant on Wednesday night (30.01.19) and Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West was there to document the event on her Instagram story.
Pete had previously fumed at Kanye and told the singer that his mental health issues are ''not an excuse to act like a jack***''.
Speaking on Saturday Night Live the week after Kanye made a pro-Trump speech on the show the previous week, he said: ''So, speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I've ever seen here ... Kanye, I know you're like, 'Yo, this is the real me, I'm off the meds.' Take 'em! There's no shame in the medicine game! ... Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jack***. I'm quoting my therapist, my mom and my mailman.''
However, Pete recently hailed Kanye's ''bravery'' in speaking about mental health.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Bravo Kanye West for standing up for
yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health.''
