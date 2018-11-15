Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg teamed up for a rendition of Backstreet Boys' 'I Want It That Way' during a recent karaoke session.
Kanye West sung a Backstreet Boys number with Mark Zuckerberg during a recent karaoke session.
The 'I Love It' rapper and the billionaire Facebook co-founder bonded over their love of the 90s icons by singing their 1999 hit 'I Want It That Way' on Wednesday (14.11.18).
The 41-year-old star shared a snap of the pair holding microphones on Twitter, and captioned it: ''We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way (sic)''
Kanye rubbing shoulders with Zuckerberg comes hours after his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, nine months - revealed she has been ''educating'' her spouse about Donald Trump's politics, because he ''doesn't know'' about know much about his theories and attitudes.
While the 'All Day' hitmaker has previously admitted he is keen to become President of the USA, his wife claims she has been helping him to learn about the Republican's policies, and says he gets ''really misconstrued'' when talking about Trump's ideas.
She said: ''I feel like he's very misunderstood and the worst communicator. But, when we talk about it, we have very similar politics.
''He's very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump's personality, but doesn't know about the politics.
''So, I've educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he's the same person and friendly with him now.''
The 38-year-old star's comments came just a month after Kanye vowed to take a step back from politics.
In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer ... I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war ... I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world ... My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! (sic)''
Prior to this, the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker admitted he would love to lead the US one day.
He said: ''I sit in clubs and I'm like, 'Wow, I've got five years before I go and run for office and I've got a lot of research to do, I've got a lot of growing up to do.
''My dad has two master's degrees. My mom has a Ph.D. Rap is great. It's fun. It's fun to be a rock star, and I'll never not be one I guess, but there'll be a point where I become my mother's child.''
