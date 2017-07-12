Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's second Kids Supply collection will be released next week.

The couple launched their first collaborative effort last month, featuring a number of pieces of childrenswear inspired by Kim's hometown of Calabasas, and they will drop the second collection on July 17.

The new range will feature customisable Yeezy trainers along with graphic T-shirts, shorts, swimwear, denim jacket and a selection of headwear.

A number of images of the new items have been shared on the company's Instagram page.

Speaking previously about the inspiration behind the collection, Kim revealed that friends were desperate to imitate her children's style for their own kids.

She tweeted: ''For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!

''All of my friends would ask where we get our kids clothes, so now they will be available!''

Kim and Kanye have children North, four and Saint, 19 months.