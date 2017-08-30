Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have reportedly moved on from their feud with Taylor Swift.

The 27-year-old beauty fanned the flames of the dispute with the music video to her new single 'Look What You Made Me Do', which features several references to the falling out, but Kanye and Kim don't wish to dwell on the situation.

A source said: ''Kim and Kanye are not concerned or interested in dredging up the situation with Taylor and hope that Taylor can move on.

''Kim and Kanye haven't even been thinking about it and have moved on.''

The celebrity couple endured an eventful 2016, with Kanye being taken into hospital suffering from exhaustion and Kim being the victim of an armed robbery in Paris, France.

And following their recent stresses, neither Kanye nor Kim want to spend their time fretting about their issues with Taylor.

The insider told Us Weekly: ''Kim and Kanye have been through a lot of real life situations in the last year, so Taylor Swift's music video is not on their radar.''

Kanye's issues with Taylor can be traced back to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, when he interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

The rap star argued Beyonce was more deserving of the prize and although they subsequently buried their differences, Kanye reignited the rivalry when he made reference to Taylor in his song 'Famous'.

On the track, Kanye says: ''I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why, I made that b***h famous.''

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family recently donated $500,000 to the relief effort for Hurricane Harvey.

The family's matriarch Kris Jenner took to Twitter to reveal herself and her daughters - Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - have pledged the hefty amount to help the victims of the natural disaster in Texas.

She wrote: ''My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy (sic)''