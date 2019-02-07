Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have bought another home in Los Angeles - right next to their current home.
The married couple - who have North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 12 months, and are expecting their fourth via a surrogate - have reportedly purchased a second mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, which sits right beside their current property, meaning they now own the entire block.
According to property records obtained by The Blast, Kim and Kanye purchased the 2,700 sq ft mansion earlier this month, as the grant deed shows that Kanye's trust, Blue Spruce, was granted ownership of the property on February 4.
The home they've purchased comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, but it's unknown as of the time of writing whether they intend on using the second home, or if they just want to make use of the extra land to expand their whopping $60 million estate.
The couple's new purchase comes after they recently backed out of the sale of $14 million holiday home in Miami Beach, after rising concerns over security.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her 41-year-old spouse are now looking into property in the Bahamas or other tropical destinations that their whole family will be able to enjoy.
And at the top of the list for their dream home is somewhere private and secluded as they pulled out of the Miami Beach abode after being photographed on its balcony and realising it wasn't right for them.
Unfortunately for the couple, Kanye will lose the $600,000 down payment he made on the property when he reserved it as a Christmas gift for the 38-year-old beauty.
The condo was situated just a few steps away from the beach within a building that has been dubbed 'Billionaire Beach Bunker'.
