Kanye West and Jay Z are reportedly planning a duet to help them patch up their friendship.

The 39-year-old rapper - who was hospitalised for ''temporary psychosis'' in November - hit out at the 'Empire State Of Mind' hitmaker last year for not visiting him or his wife Kim Kardashian West after the beauty was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October.

It was recently reported that the pair have now put their differences behind them after the 'Famous' rapper went to meet the 47-year-old musician and his wife Beyoncé Knowles earlier this month, and insiders now say new music could be on the way.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Kanye is over the moon to have his 'family' back. He is starting to feel like himself again, knowing he has the support of Jay and Beyoncé.

''Some new tracks would be fascinating given what Kanye has been through over the past year. But under the watchful eye of his mentor and 'big bro' Jay, it would be huge.''

In his original comments, Kanye slammed the producer - who has daughter Blue Ivy, five, with Beyonce - for not visiting after Kim's ordeal, and claimed his own children, North, three, and Saint, 13 months, have never met Jay's little girl.

He fumed: ''Don't call me, after the robbery, and say, 'How you feelin?' You wanna know how I'm feelin? Come by the house.

''Bring the kids by the house like we're brothers. Let's sit down.

''I can't take this s**t bro. Our kids have never even played together.''

Meanwhile, the 'Stronger' singer previously claimed there would ''never'' be a follow up to their 2011 collaborative album 'Watch The Throne', because of conflicts between Jay Z's streaming service Tidal, and Apple Music.

Launching into Drake's song 'Pop Style', on which he originally had a verse, he told the audience at his gig: ''Let me tell y'all something. There will never be a 'Watch The Throne 2'. That's the reason I wasn't on this song.

''I wasn't on the song cause of Hov. 'Cause of some Tidal/Apple bulls**t. And that s**t be getting me tight every time I perform this motherf***er.

''I start freestylin' to it. Jay thought of a couple lines, I said, 'Man, just go ahead and throw that on there, [Drake] would be so surprised he probably wouldn't expect you to be on there. And we sent it back to him. And he was like, 'Oh s**t, the Throne is on this s**t.' Then Jay thought about it, and out of respect for Meek Mill he didn't want to be on the track. And I said, 'Look, I'll call Drake, I'll call Meek, I'll call y'all, we gotta squash this s**t, we gotta let people have this song.' But then it went into some political s**t, some s**t about percentages on songs.''