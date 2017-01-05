Kanye West took his children to visit their grandmother's grave for the first time.

The 'Only One' hitmaker was joined by his wife Kim Kardashian West and their children, North, three, and Saint, 12 months, to visit his late mother Donda's final resting place in Oklahoma City.

A source said: ''Kim and Kanye visited Donda's grave this week. They also saw some of Kanye's family in Chicago ... It is the first time North and Saint visited their grandma.

''It was important for Kanye to take the kids to his mother's grave. Kanye wasn't able to go during the anniversary because of he was on tour, and then his heath spiralled. He hasn't been able to travel to Chicago since the anniversary [of her passing], so the fact he was able to go now, and with his family, meant a lot to him. He was thrilled to be able to bring the kids to see his mom.''

The 39-year-old rapper was hospitalised in November after suffering from sleep deprivation and exhaustion but is said to be doing much better now.

The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Kanye is doing really well. He's living at home with Kim and the kids. He spends his days with the kids, and plays with them all day long.

''He's still under medical care. He'll do everything and anything to make sure he's in tip-top shape for his family. That's his motivation to get out of any dark spot.''

It comes after Kim made her return to social media on Wednesday (04.01.17) after a three month hiatus.

A source said recently: ''It was time for Kim to get back on social media and back to work.

''That is a huge part of her career. She has obligations to support her family and has an entire team working for her. It was time to get back to normal.''