Kanye West brought his family to visit his mother's grave in Oklahoma City for the first time.
Kanye West took his children to visit their grandmother's grave for the first time.
The 'Only One' hitmaker was joined by his wife Kim Kardashian West and their children, North, three, and Saint, 12 months, to visit his late mother Donda's final resting place in Oklahoma City.
A source said: ''Kim and Kanye visited Donda's grave this week. They also saw some of Kanye's family in Chicago ... It is the first time North and Saint visited their grandma.
''It was important for Kanye to take the kids to his mother's grave. Kanye wasn't able to go during the anniversary because of he was on tour, and then his heath spiralled. He hasn't been able to travel to Chicago since the anniversary [of her passing], so the fact he was able to go now, and with his family, meant a lot to him. He was thrilled to be able to bring the kids to see his mom.''
The 39-year-old rapper was hospitalised in November after suffering from sleep deprivation and exhaustion but is said to be doing much better now.
The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Kanye is doing really well. He's living at home with Kim and the kids. He spends his days with the kids, and plays with them all day long.
''He's still under medical care. He'll do everything and anything to make sure he's in tip-top shape for his family. That's his motivation to get out of any dark spot.''
It comes after Kim made her return to social media on Wednesday (04.01.17) after a three month hiatus.
A source said recently: ''It was time for Kim to get back on social media and back to work.
''That is a huge part of her career. She has obligations to support her family and has an entire team working for her. It was time to get back to normal.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...