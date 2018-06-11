Kanye West appeared to having the time of his life on 'Celebrity Family Feud', beaming from ear-to-ear as he tried to get the Kardashian family disqualified for cheating.
Kanye West tried to get the Kardadians disqualified from 'Celebrity Family Feud'.
The 'Bound 2' hitmaker appeared on the hit gameshow with wife Kim Kardashian West and three of his cousins, competing against his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Kim's sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, her cousin CiCi Bussey and friend Jonathan Cheban.
When the Kardashian family began consulting with one another when they shouldn't have been, Kim called out: ''No cheating over there! No discussing.''
Kanye appealed to host Steve Harvey: ''That's an automatic disqualification. I guess we, uh, win?''
The 41-year-old rapper - known for his serious attitude and reluctance to appear on reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' - seemed to be having the time of his life on the NBC show, as he just couldn't stop smiling.
Kim, 37, revealed: ''Kanye wasn't going to do it, it wasn't the plan. And then when he heard that I was doing he was like, 'Oh no, no, no. I've got to come too.' He was in his element. We have it on in our household at all times.''
Kanye revealed on the show that he would like to keep their bedroom door locked as the children are always sneaking into their bed.
He and Kim are parents to daughter North, four, two-year-old son Saint, two and baby girl Chicago, who was born in January.
Kim said: ''I feel bad because they're sneaking in the room in the middle of the night.''
Kanye replied: ''That's the problem. I don't need 'em sneaking.''
The 'Gold Digger' rapper went head-to-head with mother-in-law Kris, telling host Steve, ''I'm here to win!''
When sisters Khloe, 33, and Kim went head-to-head, Khloe refused to shake Kim's hand, telling her, ''It's called 'Family Feud'. Not today.''
During the Fast Money round, when Steve asked Kim: ''How sexy are you compared to the people you work with?'', she immediately answered, ''10,'' despite her family who she works with standing right opposite her on the stage.
Kanye and Kim managed to scoop $25,000 for their chosen charity, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...