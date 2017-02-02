Kim Kardashian's close friend, who has also dressed the reality star's husband Kanye West and celebrities like Beyonce, Madonna, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep, decided not to renew his latest contract and departed the Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH)-owned company on 31 January (17).

His final collections for the brand were included as part of the autumn/winter 2017 menswear and couture lines.

In a statement issued to WWD.com, Tisci writes, "I have very special affection for the House of Givenchy and its beautiful teams. I want to thank the LVMH group and (chief executive) Monsieur Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions."

As a result of his departure, Givenchy bosses will not hold a runway show during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week in France.

News of Tisci's exit emerges weeks after rumours suggested he was eyeing a new post at Versace - reports brand bosses recently played down.

A spokesman told WWD last month (Jan17), "Donatella Versace is the creative director of the company and at this time we do not have any plans to change that. Beyond that, of course, we do not comment on rumours."