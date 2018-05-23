A$AP Rocky and Kanye West ''shut down'' a hotel in Berlin with their creative endeavours.

The 29-year-old rapper worked on ''a lot of music'' with the 'Famous' hitmaker when they were both in Germany and he admitted their level of productivity was ''crazy''.

Rocky said: ''Kanye turned the hotel we were staying at into a Yeezy compound.

''He was designing sneakers in one suite, making music in one suite, and I was making music in my suite. It was crazy. We shut down the whole hotel.''

While working on his new album 'Testing', Rocky spent a lot of time in the German city and got to hang out with a lot of his ''favourite'' people, including Kanye, MGMT and Dave Chappelle.

He told Complex magazine about the city: ''The energy there is crazy. I feel like Berlin still has a big appreciation for hip-hop culture. The architecture, you still see graffiti everywhere, like real artists and real art, cobblestone roads.

''There's nothing wrong with just taking that all in. It was perfect.''

'Testing' marks the 'Everyday' singer's first release without the help and support of his best friend A$AP Yams, who died from an accidental overdose in 2015, and Rocky felt the loss of his friend while working on the record, but vowed to keep going with his pal's ''legacy''.

He said: ''It wasn't the same without Yams.

''But it's with any legacy that loses a pioneer; you gotta keep going. Yams is a spirit. He's an energy. He was always about discovering new talent and trying to put new people on. I think that's what validated him in hip-hop. We miss him.

''RIP to A$AP Yams. I had to do what Puff had to do when Biggie died, or anybody who loses somebody.''