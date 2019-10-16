Kano has released two exclusive Spotify Singles recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

The 34-year-old MC has dropped stunning new versions of 'Pan Fried' and 'Ps & Qs' from his acclaimed 2019 album 'Hoodies All Summer', which he laid down at the legendary studio in London with the accompaniment of Ladbroke Grove's full Metronome steel band and a live brass section

Kano said: ''We're always going for it and trying to raise the bar and achieve more and more and just be as creative as we can.

''So when Spotify called and said, 'Abbey Road, perform a song there.'

''I'm like, 'Cool, what about, a steel pan band and six brass and two percussion?'''

The 'Endz' hitmaker hopes the album connects with the people from his area in London and inspires them to do things they didn't think they could.

He said: ''I'm still talking about some tough topics and some deep themes on the album but in terms of the people from where I'm from, I want them to hear the album and feel like I'm having a conversation with them.

''Visible success is important. It's important to be able to look on the TV and see yourself, turn on the radio and hear yourself.

''To see people from where you're from actually becoming successful.

''I would love young girls to look up and see my string section or my brass section or the steel band and be like, 'Wow! I never thought I could do that, that's wicked! I want to be up there doing that.''

Kano - whose real name is Kane Robinson - said he didn't feel it was appropriate to produce a record of ''club bangers'' in such a ''critical time''.

Among the topics on 'Hoodies All Summer' is the rise in knife crime across the UK and homelessness.

He added: ''I just didn't want to have an album of club bangers in such a critical time, I had to talk about the topics. Ultimately, I want people to be inspired.''

Both tracks are available to stream now on Spotify.