Kaley Cuoco was ''meant to be'' with her husband Karl Cook.

The 33-year-old actress married the professional equestrian last year after meeting at a horse show in 2016, and she has now said their relationship was a match made in heaven.

She said: ''I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show. It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning.''

The couple bonded over their shared ''love for animals'', and the 'Big Bang Theory' star says she was attracted to Karl because his career working with horses meant he had a ''kind soul''.

She added to People magazine: ''We share so much love for animals - we love horses and we love the sport. I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul. It's almost like he's the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It's really beautiful to see that patience he has with them ... he's so gentle.''

Meanwhile, Kaley recently revealed she and Karl don't live together despite being married for over a year, because they're currently working on building their ''dream house''.

She said: ''We are building our dream house, we are going to be under the same roof forever.

''We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot.

''We are not together every single day.''

Kaley and Karl celebrated their first anniversary in July, and the blonde beauty admitted she is ''never letting'' her husband go in a sweet message.

She wrote: ''Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can't believe you're mine and I'm never letting you go!''

The actress also shared a video showing off a personalised ring her beau bought her to mark the occasion.

She said: ''Karl made me the most stunning sapphire mobius band ring, which basically means everlasting on and on.

''Honey it's the most gorgeous thing ever, I love it. I love it so much and it's pink sapphires. I love you.''