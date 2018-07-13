Kaley Cuoco wants to wear her wedding outfits ''every single weekend''.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress wore a Reem Acra gown when she tied the knot with Karl Cook last month and changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji all-in-one for the reception, and hopes she can keep wearing both as often as possible.

She quipped: ''I am wearing [the jumpsuit] now, is that weird? I wish I could wear them every single weekend.''

However, the 32-year-old beauty admitted her jumpsuit is looking quite dirty so she won't be wearing it any time soon.

She said: ''I changed into my jumpsuit for the late-night dance party. The jumpsuit, in fact, I think there is ketchup on it from the burger I ate at midnight.

''The dress still looks flawless. I had no intention of wearing a veil but I still wanted something special and unique that would stand out. When Reem came up with the cape I was blown away.''

Kaley and Karl exchanged ''simple'' gold wedding bands and though the actress was initially ''unsure'' about the plain design, she adores the jewellery now.

She told People magazine: ''Karl did the choosing of all the rings and he wanted us to have simple classy gold bands. At first, I was unsure but now I absolutely adore them.''

Kaley's dress and beaded cape was made from 50 yards of pure silk chiffon while the fabric was decorated with handmade floral appliqués and embroidered tulle.

It took 10 seamstresses - who hand embroidered the gown - to finish the piece.

Reem previously said in a statement: ''It was a joy to create this custom gown for Kaley. She looked wonderful and I wish her and Karl a lifetime of happiness.''

Despite the time and effort that went into making the 32-year-old actress' gown, she wasn't cautious about it getting dirty as she was forced to put it on in her horses' food cupboard because she wanted to walk past her equines before she got to the aisle.

Wedding planner Lauren Tatum said recently: ''She snuck over to the barn at 7:45 p.m. and was shoved into the feed room, where all the food for the horses are, to put on her dress and get ready to walk down the aisle - because she walked down the aisle in the barn past all of her horses. She was standing in a room full of horse feed!''