Kaley Cuoco underwent shoulder surgery during her honeymoon and just five days after she tied the knot with Karl Cook.
Kaley Cuoco underwent shoulder surgery during her honeymoon.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star has revealed she is ''on the road to recovery'' after having to undergo the procedure just five days after she tied the knot with Karl Cook.
She wrote on Instagram: ''When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ... thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya) (sic)''
And as Kaley expected, her husband shared his own pictures of their ''honeymoon''.
He captioned them: ''Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow....well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon ... @normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon (sic)''
Kaley and Karl tied the knot in a ''unique'' wedding based around the couple's animals.
Wedding planner Lauren Tatum said: ''The whole [wedding] was unique and unusual, including their horseshoe altar. That was Karl's ranch. The horseshoe altar was 10 feet tall by 8 feet wide. They love their animals. The two things that were most important to Kaley were that everyone could feel the love between her and Karl, and their love for their animals. That is what they cared about - the animals and each other - and that is what they wanted relayed to the guests; that those are what is most important in both of their lives forever and always.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...
Doug is all set to get married to his beautiful wife-to-be with wedding plans well...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...
What movie do Faye Dunaway, Carrie Fisher, and Joe Mantegna have in common? That's right:...