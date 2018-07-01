Kaley Cuoco has married professional equestrian Karl Cook in San Diego.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have tied the knot.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star actress wed the professional equestrian in a romantic ceremony in San Diego, Southern California on Saturday (30.06.18) and took to Instagram to share a picture of them on their big day.
She captioned the stunning black and white image: ''Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18.''
Kaley, 32, opted for a flowing lace gown and wore her blonde hair tied back in a low bun.
She later changed into a white jumpsuit for the evening festivities.
Kaley has previously called Karl her ''soulmate'' and said they could not wait to tie the knot.
She gushed: We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it. I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait.
''We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it.''
The actress was previously married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting but said that their divorce had originally made her believe she would not wed again.
She said: ''I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault - that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient ... I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.''
And friends have described her romance with Karl as the ''best relationship'' Kaley has ever been in.
One pal said: ''After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different. She feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They are in it for the long run but she doesn't know what the future holds. They are totally in love and happy together.''
