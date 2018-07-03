Kaley Cuoco got ready for her wedding in a horse feed store.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star tied the knot with Karl Cook over the weekend and because she wanted to walk past her horses as she prepared to get married, she had to put her dress on in the store where the horse food is kept.

Wedding planner Lauren Tatum said: ''She snuck over to the barn at 7:45 p.m. and was shoved into the feed room, where all the food for the horses are, to put on her dress and get ready to walk down the aisle - because she walked down the aisle in the barn past all of her horses. She was standing in a room full of horse feed!''

The wedding was ''uniquely'' based around the couple's animals.

Tatum added to Entertainment Tonight: ''The whole [wedding] was unique and unusual, including their horseshoe altar. That was Karl's ranch. The horseshoe altar was 10 feet tall by 8 feet wide. They love their animals. The two things that were most important to Kaley were that everyone could feel the love between her and Karl, and their love for their animals. That is what they cared about - the animals and each other - and that is what they wanted relayed to the guests; that those are what is most important in both of their lives forever and always.''

The blonde beauty had previously admitted she didn't think she would want to marry again following her divorce from Ryan Sweeting.

She said: ''I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault - that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient ... I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.''