Kaley Cuoco limits herself to ''one sip'' of Cola because she finds the beverage too calorific.
Kaley Cuoco has ''one sip'' of Cola and throws the drink away.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star is trying to watch what she eats at the moment and while she sometimes likes to indulge in calorific treats, she can no longer down a whole beverage of the fizzy drink because it is simply too sugary for her.
She said: ''I do cheat. I love pizza every once in a while and honestly I love a soda every once in a while - a real Cola! Until I saw that there were 17 spoonfuls of sugar in it and now I'm like, 'OK, maybe one sip and then throw it out.' ''
But when the 31-year-old actress isn't downing a sip of Cola, she is trying to eat well and admits she has recently been gorging on tofu rather than loads of meat because she feels better for it.
She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''No one eats a giant meal and burger and a soda and feels great after. You feel good when it's happening.
''I haven't been eating that much meat lately. So I'm kind of into tofu, which is a new thing for me and a lot of vegetables.
''I do think we forget how many calories are even in just like a juice - no one realises it's hundreds of calories!''
Kaley is also no stranger to exercise as the star previously admitted yoga and SoulCycle classes helped her get through her divorce from Ryan Sweeting, who she split from in September 2015 after just 21 months of marriage.
She said: ''I've cried numerous times in yoga. The best part is I'm sweating so bad no one can tell.
''It's so dark, you can cry in [SoulCycle class] too. Everyone's going through stuff in their lives, every single person.
''For a month straight I would talk to my horse and just bawl. Finally, I went out and the crying didn't come. I was like, 'I think I actually got through this.' ''
