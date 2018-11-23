Kaley Cuoco spent her Thanksgiving (22.11.18) rescuing an injured baby seal.

The 32-year-old actress is a well known animal lover, and instead of spending the American holiday gorging on a feast, she took to Instagram to share video footage of a rescue operation to save a ''lost and in pain'' baby seal that she had noticed whilst at the beach house of her husband Karl Cook's parents.

She wrote alongside the clip: ''So here's what I'm grateful for ... at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain. I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it's Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!! my heart is full and I'm thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn't get better than that @bricuoco (sic)''

The 'Big Bang Theory' star also shared a picture of her family and pets walking along the beach as the sun set, after the rescue operation had taken place.

She wrote: ''Happy Thanksgiving. I have so much to be grateful for it's overwhelming... my family, new family, new husband, fabulous friends, incredible job, all my 4 legged children... this life ! (sic)''

Kaley and her husband Karl's love for animals is well documented, and the pair recently adopted multiple rabbits on a whim.

Karl said: ''She wakes up and she's like, 'I want to adopt a rabbit,' and by the end of the day we had two white albino rabbits.''

And Kaley then added: ''I woke up and said I wanted them and he goes, 'Let's go.' So we went and we have eight rabbits now. I have an illegal amount of rabbits that I've rescued and he's totally supportive of me.''