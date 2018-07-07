Kaley Cuoco has returned home after her shoulder surgery earlier this week.
Kaley Cuoco has returned home after her shoulder surgery.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star headed into hospital for the procedure just five days after she tied the knot with Karl Cook but she is now back home recuperating.
She shared on Instagram: ''Day 3 in the same shirt. Braids are hanging in. Karl might have to re-do them. Could write a sitcom around his hairstyles.''
Kaley previously revealed she planned to have her shoulder surgery so soon after her wedding.
Explaining what happened in her Instagram story, she said: ''This was a planned surgery I've had for over a year. I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I'd have a babysitter. I'm in a pretty big cast. No horsies for a minute. Time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy [her husband]. Or him kill me.''
Kaley underwent shoulder surgery during her honeymoon and is on the road to recovery.
Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote at the time: ''When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ... thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya) (sic)''
Whilst Karl shared: ''Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow....well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon ... @normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon (sic)''
