Kaley Cuoco did a bungee jump to impress her boyfriend's parents.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star overcame her fears in order to impress her partner Karl Cook's mom and dad when they went on a vacation to New Zealand for New Year's.

She recalled: ''My boyfriend's family took me on a vacation to New Zealand for New Year's, which is the nicest, most amazing thing in the world. They're like, daredevils. My boyfriend is a daredevil, he loves to do all [that] stuff. So he told me, 'We're so excited! Midweek we're going to go on a canyon swing!' And I'm like, 'Well that sounds like fun, I like a swing. That's fine.'

''I start Googling it and I'm like, 'Honey this looks like a bungee jump,' and he's like, 'No, no, no it's canyon swing!' I'm looking and I'm seeing these death-defying videos and people posting things like, 'DONT DO IT!' It's a bungee jump and if my boyfriend calls it a swing one more time, I swear I'm going to kill him.

''It's a bungee jump. But here's the problem. I'm with his family! I felt like I was on The Bachelor! I had to be like, 'Are you ready to take this [step]? Can you jump off with him? This is the next step in your relationship.' I'm like, 'Am I gonna get the rose out of this?'''

However, luckily for Kaley, it all went to plan, despite the blonde beauty admitting it was ''so horrible''.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she added: ''So I get off the zip line and they're like, 'OK, you made it. Now we're gonna walk up to the swing.' They let me and my boyfriend go together.

''They hooked us together and they said, 'OK, jump when you're ready! ... It's a six-second free fall and then you swing for 10 minutes. You dangle, and you hope that you're going to see your family again. I was screaming the whole way down. It was horrible, so horrible, it really was. But I got the rose.''