'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of her dwarf pony, Princess Fiona, after her four-legged friend, who she rescued, sadly passed away.
Kaley Cuoco's dwarf pony has died.
The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal her four-legged friend Princess Fiona has passed away, but she was ''thrilled'' to have spent time with the equine, who was in ''terrible shape'' when the 'Big Bang Theory' star rescued her.
She wrote on Instagram: ''After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona , passed away last night.. she came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all.. (sic)''
Kaley revealed Fiona was malnourished and had ''horrible feet and rotting teeth'' when she came to her, and the star has vowed to continue to try to rescue more animals in the future.
She added: ''Let me make this very clear.. there is a reason she was a rescue. We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It's not. They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of. Fiona was a prime example: she came to us malnourished, horrible feet, rotting teeth , she needed help to stand every morning and that's just the beginning. These animals should not live this way and should not be bred this way. It's WRONG. We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love. Thank you to my entire BBC team, @pomponioranch , my hubby, @melissasuegriff , @jennig756 , @memomoreno2643, @traceywade10 , @phbenoitdvm @kasiazukiewicz & @claudcraig for capturing her school portraits just days ago. (Something we do for all creatures that join our home). We will continue to save everything we can but know days like this will happen. we love you princess Fiona!! (sic)''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...
Doug is all set to get married to his beautiful wife-to-be with wedding plans well...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...
What movie do Faye Dunaway, Carrie Fisher, and Joe Mantegna have in common? That's right:...