Kaley Cuoco's dwarf pony has died.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal her four-legged friend Princess Fiona has passed away, but she was ''thrilled'' to have spent time with the equine, who was in ''terrible shape'' when the 'Big Bang Theory' star rescued her.

She wrote on Instagram: ''After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona , passed away last night.. she came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all.. (sic)''

Kaley revealed Fiona was malnourished and had ''horrible feet and rotting teeth'' when she came to her, and the star has vowed to continue to try to rescue more animals in the future.

She added: ''Let me make this very clear.. there is a reason she was a rescue. We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It's not. They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of. Fiona was a prime example: she came to us malnourished, horrible feet, rotting teeth , she needed help to stand every morning and that's just the beginning. These animals should not live this way and should not be bred this way. It's WRONG. We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love. Thank you to my entire BBC team, @pomponioranch , my hubby, @melissasuegriff , @jennig756 , @memomoreno2643, @traceywade10 , @phbenoitdvm @kasiazukiewicz & @claudcraig for capturing her school portraits just days ago. (Something we do for all creatures that join our home). We will continue to save everything we can but know days like this will happen. we love you princess Fiona!! (sic)''