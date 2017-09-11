Kaley Cuoco feels ''very lucky'' to be dating Karl Cook.

'The Big Bang Theory' star is smitten with her beau Karl, and has said she has ''never felt happier'' than she does now, and thinks she was drawn to the hunk because he's ''a real person''.

Kaley said: ''I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him. I've never felt happier.''He's a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses - that's always on my checklist. 'Must love dogs' is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.''

The 31-year-old actress also praised Karl as an ''amazing cook'', and says the culinary art is a hobby they both share.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Kaley said: ''We really like cooking. I love to cook. My boyfriend cooks too and he's an amazing, amazing cook, so we love to go to the grocery store. I'm one of those weirdos that actually likes to buy my own ingredients. I like to go to the store, I like to pick it out, so I think cooking is probably one of my favourites.''

Meanwhile, Kaley - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting - hasn't ruled out the idea of tying the knot with Karl, as she recently revealed she is ''open to anything.''

When asked about marriage, Kaley said: ''Aw! I'm open to anything. I don't know what the path is going to take. But I'm very happy right now.''

And the blonde beauty will never be ''ashamed'' of her divorce.

She said: ''You know what, I'm not ashamed of anything that happened. I fall in love really hard, I do. I go deep. That person is it for me. And I love hard, and when it's over, it's over, and some people make mistakes.

''I wouldn't call it a mistake, it just is what happened in my life, so I'm excited to see what the future holds. It happened, and now I have to say I'm happier than I've ever been.''