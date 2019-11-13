Kaley Cuoco loves having a ''separate life'' from her husband.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star says her relationship with spouse Karl Cook works so well because they let each other do what they want.

She said: ''I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy and yes, but yes we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me. He lets me be me and I let him be him. We decided early on.''

And the 33-year-old actress has been living apart from Karl for the time being and she believes that is the secret to the good relationship she has with her husband.

Speaking to her best friend Brad Goreski for his podcast called Brad Behavior, she added: ''I've moved in with guys before. I didn't want to do it right away and he was like great. So we've kind of been in separate places but as people see, we're together all the time. But we've had separate locations and whether that's helped us mentally or not, I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so in a way, we're actually taking it slow. We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house. We will be under the same roof eventually but this has worked for us.''

And Kaley has big dreams about the future plans for her farm.

She said: ''My biggest dream was to actually build a mini barn - it's a direct replica of our large barn - because Karl and I have taken in so many mini animals, which is hilarious so we're building a mini barn and it's literally going to be miniature size.

''My vision is I would love to start a non-profit for these little guys and have school field trips. It's going to be built for kids. It's literally built for the height of kids. It will be like a little rescue petting zoo. That is my true little dream.''