Kaley Cuoco is all ''cried out'' after work on 'The Big Bang Theory' came to an end.

The 33-year-old actress - who has played Penny in all 12 seasons of the long running sitcom - has found it difficult to say goodbye, but she managed to hold it together at the show's finale event in Hollywood on Wednesday (01.05.19) after filming the last ever episode the day before.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I might be cried out, if that's possible. It's been an unbelievable couple days.''

Although the tears may have stopped by now, Kaley admitted she has been very emotional this week as she prepared to leave the show behind.

She added: ''There [have been] a lot of tissues. It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann's Chinese [Theatre].

''It's just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don't know, I just feel so grateful. It's been a gift, a gift of 12 years.''

The star explained how the cast were worried about how their characters' stories would end in the finale, but she explained the team behind the show has done them justice across the last two parter.

She added: ''It is so touching. You're gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don't know how to describe it, other than it's absolutely the sweetest thing in the world...

''I'm thrilled with [Penny's] ending, yet beginning. There's not anything catastrophic, it's just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that's what is so special about it. It's really touching.''